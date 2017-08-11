Fridge saved Sunderland gas blast victim's life

The victim of a gas blast in Sunderland this morning was saved by her fridge, it has been claimed.

The 40-year-old, named locally as mum-of-two Susan Shepherd, had a miracle escape after "a fridge saved her life", it was claimed.

Her sister Tracy Judson, 52, posted on Facebook that "there must be a God somewhere" following the catastrophic blast which toppled her home.

Tracy confirmed that Susan had been airlifted to hospital after suffering burns - but her life had been saved due to a fridge falling on her during the explosion.

Tracy posted on Ryhope community Facebook page: "To everyone concerned about the explosion in Rosslyn Ave, there must be a God somewhere.

"How the hell can anyone survive that explosion, my sister Susan has been airlifted to hospital.

"She was conscious and talking - that's all I know for now.

"Thanks for everyone's kind words. Her daughter was with her dad."

Tracy went on to say Susan had burns to her "back, face and arms" and said she spoke to the hospital who were putting her sister in intensive care.

She added: "The fridge fell on top of her and saved her life.

"She's absolutely fine under the circumstances, she's got minor burns to her back, face and arms and her might need stitching thank God."

Susan's niece Jacqueline Seamen, 38, was shocked after being told mum-of-two Susan had been the only victim of the explosion.

NHS Head Chef Jacqueline, who lives around the corner from Susan, said: "I was walking up the stairs and I said to my daughter have you dropped my iPad?

"And she said no, and I thought nothing of it, until I went to work and found out it was Susan.

"Susan has got burns on her hands and body I think, I'm still waiting on more information to be honest.

Jacqueline said Susan's nine-year-old daughter would have also been staying at the property, but instead was luckily "having a sleepover at her dad's house".

She added that Susan's eldest child, a 19-year-old son, had also been out the house at the time.

Asked about Susan, Jacqueline said: "Susan is lovely, she honestly is. She is so polite and would do anything for anyone.

"I'm so pleased she's alive - not many people would have survived something like that."

She added: "You dread what to think if the daughter had been there.

"Susan had loads of rubble on top of her and had burns on her hands and body, but she's stable now - she's going to be ok."