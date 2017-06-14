Free swimming lessons offered to Sunderland school children as part of Drowning Prevention Week

Primary schoolchildren across Sunderland are being given the chance to take part in free swimming sessions as a centre aims to provide youngsters with the life-saving skill.

As part of Drowning Prevention Week, lessons will be offered at Sunderland Aquatic Centre, based next to the Stadium of Light, between next Monday and Friday.

Everyone Active is hoping to equip youngsters with a life-saving skill by delivering the free swimming lessons.

Everyone Active, which operates the centre with Sunderland City Council, is hoping to encourage more youngsters to build up their confidence in the water.

All those who take part will also receive a School Swimming Passport, which they can have stamped every time they swim at an Everyone Active centre. Those who complete it can be entered into a prize draw to win a place in a group swimming lesson taught by Olympic champion Rebecca Adlington.

Steve Dougal, Everyone Active’s general manager, said: “Everyone Active is committed to helping young people learn this life-saving skill in a fun and safe environment. We want to help them grow their confidence and ensure they are equipped with the right skills to keep them safe should they ever find themselves in difficulty in the water.

“We are proud to support Drowning Prevention Week by offering these sessions and hope to encourage more young people to learn this vital skill.”

Drowning Prevention Week aims to reduce nationwide statistics, which show that one person drowns every 20 hours, with hundreds more suffering life-changing injuries as a result of near drowning.

Places on the Swim for Everyone Sessions are limited and can be booked at the reception of the aquatic centre, or by calling 03330 050151.