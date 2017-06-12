Free-scoring teenage striker is signed up by Sunderland academy

A teenager is the latest signing for Sunderland AFC’s Academy.

Josh Coburn, 14, is so dedicated to the club that he travels from his home in Richmond four nights a week to Wearside’s Academy of Light, as well as spending one day a week there, to train.

But the hard work has paid off for the youngster, who has signed a two-year deal with the academy.

Josh has been at the academy since he was 11 and impressed coaches after finishing the season with 34 goals, scoring in his final game at Elland Road against Leeds United.

Centre-forward Josh said: “I was so pleased when my contract finally came through the door.

“Now I can concentrate on my game and hopefully push to secure a scholarship at 16.”