Free art events brings together tales from all corners of Europe

Three villages will be given the edge as they join in a storytelling project.

Shotton Colliery, Horden and Blackhall will take part in Corners, which will be run by ISIS Arts from next Tuesday until the end of the month.

East Durham Creates

The project has already drawn on the talents of artist from locations across Europe, including Italy, Solvenia, Northern Ireland, Poland and Serbia, as it met people, exchanged stories and inspired other work.

Now they are set to be shared with the support of East Durham Creates (EDC), proving that people everywhere have common hopes, issues and concerns.

The villages will host free talks, workshops and gatherings and offer a chance to become a creator, volunteer or learn new skills.

Horden will host Playground, a growing collection of games from around Europe, developed and added to by different countries.

Mobile Radio: Stories of Blackhall will feature conversations, stories, readings, music and field recordings in a soundtrack shared across Europe through a live radio broadcast from Blackhall Community Centre.

Shotton will host Safari Here: Treasures of Shotton, which will reveal and celebrate tales of the everyday life through an alternative guided walk.

A spokesman for EDC said: “Corners draws threads between people and places on the edges of Europe through arts projects with a difference.

“These shared stories are not only meaningful, but also have the power to connect countries as well as people.”

For more information, contact East Durham Creates (0191) 518 5073 or email stayintouch@eastdurhamcreates.co.uk