Four teenagers arrested after alleged anti-social behaviour in Sunderland community

Four teenagers have been arrested in connection with a crackdown on anti-social behaviour in a Sunderland community.

Officers from the Sunderland North Neighbourhood Policing Team have arrested four teenagers – two aged 14 and two aged 18 - last week.

It followed an incident on Thomson Place on Bonfire Night when a firework was thrown through the window of an address.

The teenagers have been released under investigation in connection with that offence but the two 18-year-olds and one of the 14-year-olds have been charged with public order offences relating to anti-social behaviour in Southwick.

A 33-year-old man was also arrested on suspicion of supplying Class A drugs in the estate.

Neighbourhood Inspector Don Wade said the arrests and charges were just the beginning of police activity and hoped it reassured local residents who had concerns.

He said: “Last week we conducted a walkaround of the Southwick estate with senior officers and local councillors.

“It was an opportunity to share with them the real issues in the Southwick estate and talk about how we can address incidents of anti-social behaviour.

“We have also done letter drops, used covert tactics and been proactive with arrests such as the two we have made today.

“Our officers will continue with high visible patrols in the Southwick estate and we would encourage anyone who has any concerns to come and see us.

“We want to work together to make Southwick a better place to live where people do not feel scared or intimidated in their own homes.”

Those charged will appear at South Tyneside Magistrates' Court on different dates later this month and next month.