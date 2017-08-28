Four police officers hurt after disturbance in County Durham

Two men have been arrested after an incident in which four police officers were injured in County Durham.

Two officers needed hospital treatment after being called to Dunelm Way, Consett, at about 4.40pm yestedray, to reports a member of the public had been assaulted.

Superintendent Kerrin Wilson said: "This was a very nasty incident in which four officers have sustained injuries.

"The full extent of the injuries are still being ascertained but they are such that two officers will require further hospital treatment.

"I would like to praise their brave efforts and those of their colleagues.

"The wider impact of this incident is that, while they recover, we have four fewer officers available to serve the community.

"In addition, this incident took place on a Sunday afternoon in a residential area where families should have been able to enjoy a peaceful time instead of having this type of disturbance in their midst."

Two men, aged 46 and 25, have been arrested in relation to the incident.

Any witnesses are asked to contact 101 quoting incident number 370 of August 27.