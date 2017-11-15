Four arrests after report teenagers were threatened with a gun in Sunderland

Four men have been arrested after a group of youths was threatened with what is believed to be a gun in Sunderland.

A fight had started between a couple of the teenagers in the Kings Terrace /Oswald Street area of Millfield at approximately 3.50pm on Saturday when a Vauxhall Insignia car pulled up beside them.

A man got out and threatened the group with what is believed to be a small firearm. He then got back in the car with another man and they drove off.

Police found the car in the Red House area and four men aged 21, 24, 26 and 44 years were arrested on suspicion of possession of a firearm with intent to cause fear.

They have all been released under investigation pending further enquiries.

Detective Sergeant Victoria Ford-Stubbs said: "We want to hear from anyone who was in the area at the time and may have witnessed what happened. We're asking for help from the community to assist our enquiries."

A search has been carried out in the area, including the vehicle and several addresses, but the firearm which was reported as seen has not yet been found.

Neighbourhood Inspector Jamie Southwell said: "We want to reassure people that reports of such incidents involving firearms are very unusual in this area.

"Neighbourhood officers are continuing to carry out additional patrols in the area and would ask for anyone who witnessed the incident to come forward and speak to officers.

"It is believed that those involved in this incident are all known to each other. If any resident has any concerns we would also ask them to speak to an officer."

Police are appealing for witnesses, or anyone who was in the area and who may have seen or heard anything suspicious, to get in touch on 101, quoting reference number 775 of 11/11/17 or ring the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Northumbria Police is currently taking part in the national firearms surrender Operation Aztec, from November 13 to 26. This operation gives members of the community an opportunity to safely and anonymously dispose of firearms and ammunition.

For further information visit: http://www.northumbria.police.uk/news_and_events/latest_news/2017/11/09/firearms_surrender_13th-26th_nov/