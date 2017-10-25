Four accused of fiddling car loans linked to Sunderland garage

Four Sunderland men have gone on trial accused of fiddling car loans at a garage where two of them worked.

Asa Dobbing, his brother Aidan Dobbing, their father Thomas Dobbing, and Leslie Brooke are alleged to have made a series of fraudulent loan applications for Audi, Range Rover, Mercedes Benz, and BMW cars.

Aidan Dobbing

All the cars passed through Aspect Garage at Toll Bar, Ryhope, which was owned by Asa Dobbing, and at which Aidan Dobbing worked as a salesman, Teesside Crown Court heard.

Prosecutor Christopher Rose said the transactions were fraudulent in a number of ways.

Personal loans were taken to buy cars for stock, deposits were said to have been paid when they were not, or a car was financed just to raise cash, a jury heard.

“There was no masterplan,” said Mr Rose. “Sometimes the loan was raised against a car to convert into funds to buy cars to be sold on, or the application was a complete sham, it’s purpose just to raise capital.

“On other occasions the finance company was told a deposit would be paid when none was paid.”

“The prosecution accept the finance companies did not lose any money.

“Some of the loans were repaid early, some ran their full term. But that is irrelevant to this prosecution, which alleges the way in which the loans were taken out was fraudulent.”

The jury heard Asa Dobbing was the “key player”.

“He was the managing partner of Aspect Garage,” said Mr Rose. “He was also the sole signatory of the Aspect Garage bank account.

“Bank records show the money being credited by the finance companies, then Asa Dobbing making cash withdrawals a few days later.

“Finance for several vehicles was taken out by Aidan Dobbing, but the vehicles were never transferred to him as registered keeper.

“They remained with Aspect Garage to be sold on.”

Asa Dobbing, 38, of Ryhope Grange Court, Grangetown, denies one charge of converting criminal property, and five charges of fraud.

Aidan Dobbing, 33, of Ravelston Close, Doxford Park, denies seven charges of fraud.

Thomas Dobbing, 66, of Weldon Avenue, Grangetown, denies five charges of fraud.

Leslie Brooke, 69, of Bowbank Close, Elstob Farm, Sunderland, denies three charges of fraud.

The offences are alleged to have taken place between 2010 and 2015. The trial is expected to take two weeks.