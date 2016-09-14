Foundation of Light scoops accolade at Festival Of Learning Awards

Sunderland AFC charity Foundation of Light is delighted after winning the Northern England project award at the Festival Of Learning Awards.

The Festival of Learning Awards, held in Billingham, showcase and celebrate the things that learning can achieve for individuals, families, communities and employers.

The charity achieved the award for its ‘Family Learning Ministry of Food’ programme, supported by Jamie Oliver’s Ministry of Food, which teaches parents and their children in schools across the region how to prepare and cook healthy and affordable meals.

The 10-week course allows both children and adults to practice their culinary skills, understand how to adapt recipes and to build an individual's confidence to cook for themselves and their families.

Since the beginning of this year, the Foundation of Light has delivered 19 courses in both primary and secondary school as as well as community rooms and children centres, reaching 125 families, with participants ranging from four to 76 years old.

An astonishing 100% of people who started the course complete with 99% improving their health and wellbeing and 98% increasing their motivation to cook from scratch..

John Newton, Family Learning Coordinator from Foundation of Light said: “Foundation of Light is delighted to be recognised for its hard work in the North East.

"We take tremendous pride in offering local people a unique culinary course that inspires them and their families to eat nutritious and healthy food, and come closer as families.

“We’d like to give special recognition to those who have taken part in the programme since its launch.

"For many the thought of learning something new can be quite daunting so we’d like to congratulate them for demonstrating courage and determination in the pursuit for a better future for their families.”

Stephen Evans, CEO of Learning and Work Institute, who led the Festival of Learning Awards said: “Sunderland AFC’s Foundation of Light and the Jamie Oliver Food Foundation are worthy winners of our Northern England Project of the Year for their innovative family learning initiative, which has clearly helped to instil a culture of learning with all those they have engaged in this exciting project.

“I commend this as inspirational example which could be replicated not just by other football clubs, but by community groups and other learning providers to give families and young people the support they need to succeed.”