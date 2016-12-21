Fostering and adoption service backs Best of Wearside Awards

A vital service supporting young people in the city has backed this year’s Best of Wearside Awards.

Sunderland City Council Fostering and Adoption Service is on a mission to honour Sunderland’s ‘unsung heroes’ as it lends its support to the Foster Carer of the Year category of the annual awards.

Coun Louise Farthing, portfolio holder for Children’s Services, said that she was delighted to be supporting category.

She said: “Foster carers are the unsung heroes in our society, who dedicate their own lives to enriching the lives of others, and giving the best chances to young people in the city who would otherwise miss out on the loving home they deserve.

“It’s fantastic to be able to recognise the work of one of the fantastic foster carers we have supporting the young people of Sunderland.”

Sunderland City Council provides foster care for children and young people who cannot live with their parents.

BOW logo.

There are around 200 foster carers in the city who care for children of all ages in their own homes as part of their family, on behalf of the council.

Coun Farthing added: “In truth though, every single one deserves a huge pat on the back for their incredible work day in, day-out, to give the city’s young people the best opportunities at a time in which they are most in need of love and care.”

The Best of Wearside Awards 2016 are now well under way and we are looking for outstanding members of the community to be put forward for the honour.

Categories include Green Champion; Student of the Year; Fundraiser of the Year; Volunteer of the Year; Sporting Achievement; Community Group; Community Champion; Local Hero; Child of Achievement; and Child of Courage.

This year’s sponsors are Calsonic Kansei, Gentoo, Vantec, Station Taxis, Sunderland City Council Fostering and Adoption Service, JB Skills Training, TWR, and Sunderland Live, who will be sponsoring a range of categories.

To nominate, just send your name, address and telephone number, as well as your email address, if applicable.

Remember to include the category you are putting your nominated cause into.

Send the name of the person you wish to nominate, along with their address, telephone number and email, to Lynn Wild by 5pm on Friday, December 30, 2016.

Entries should sent by email to: lynn.wild@jpress.co.uk or posted to: Lynn Wild, Alexander House, Second Floor, Rainton Bridge Business Park, Houghton-le-Spring, Sunderland, DH4 5RA.