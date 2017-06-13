Former Sunderland chairman says Beacon of Light ‘will be real asset’

The driving force behind the £18million Beacon of Light development has been checking out its progress.

And as the landmark takes shape next to the Stadium of Light, Sir Bob Murray is eager for Wearsiders to understand the purpose of the building.

Sir Bob, who is chairman of trustees of the Foundation of Light, said: “The Beacon of Light is certainly getting lots of people talking, but many people are still unsure about what it is.

“It will include a mix of education, employment and skills training as well as sports and wellbeing facilities for young and old.

“There will be world-class facilities for 12 sports, and spaces for live events alongside opportunities to get further education or training with leading names, like Jamie Oliver’s Ministry of Food and Arriva plc.

“The centre will also offer health and wellness MoTs as well as opportunities to improve lifestyle, from advice on good nutrition to support with weight management and smoking.

“The centre will be a first for the UK and will be a real asset for the city. It will be a centre for people of all ages and from all backgrounds and not for elite sportsmen and women.

“While many community and social services have been cut back in recent years due to austerity cuts, this is our bright and positive vision for the future.

“By combining all these facilities in one place the foundation believes it will attract and inspire even more people to learn more, do more and be more.”

The basic structure of the building is now in place and work on the roof is expected to be completed in about eight weeks.