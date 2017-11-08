Former Northumbria Police officer killed after being shot on duty in Canada

Tributes have been paid to a former Northumbria Police officer who has been shot and killed while on duty.

John Davidson was killed in British Columbia, Canada, while trying to arrest a suspect who had opened fire in the car park of a shopping centre.

He had been a police officer for 24 years, beginning his career in the UK working for the Northumbria Police from 1993 to 2005.

He worked as a 24/7 response officer in Byker and North Shields and latterly as a motor patrols officer just before he left for Canada.

Acting Chief Constable Winton Keenen, Northumbria Police said: “We were very saddened to learn of the death of our former colleague who died bravely in the line of duty while serving as an officer in Abbotsford, Canada.

“Our thoughts are very much with his family, friends and former colleagues at this difficult time.”

Mr Keenen added: “Today many of our officers who knew John well during his career with us and kept in touch with him over the ensuing years are shocked by the events in Canada.

"We all want to express our sincere condolences to his family at this tragic news.”

The Northumbria Police Federatin has been paid tribute to John, with the organisation's chairman Jim Gray saying: "John joined Northumbria Police with me in 1993.

“He transferred to Abbotsford Police Force in British Columbia after 12 years service with our force.

“John was a truly professional and committed Police Officer.

"His actions are in keeping with the man I knew and served with, courageously putting himself in harm's way to protect others.

“He is a shining example of the best of us. I'm proud to have known him.

“He leaves a wife and three adult children.

“I'm sure I speak for all officers in Northumbria Police, particularly those who knew John, when I say that our thoughts and prayers are with his family, friends and colleagues."

Abbotsford Police Chief Bob Rich said John died doing his duty.

"We train our police officers that when somebody is putting people's lives in danger and there's an active shooter we no longer wait for cover, the first person in goes.

"John Davidson was the first person in and away he went," Mr Rich said.

"He died protecting you and me."