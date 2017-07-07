Former Newcastle United star’s candlelit tribute to Bradley Lowery

Former Newcastle United striker Micky Quinn led a tribute to inspirational youngster Bradley Lowery at an event in South Shields tonight.

Quinn was hosting a talk-in at Hedworth Hall, and before the event, all those present stood and held a minute’s applause in tribute to Bradley, who died after a battle with neuroblastoma this afternoon.

Tributes have poured in for Bradley Lowery.

After the minute’s applause, Quinn lit a candle in tribute to Bradley, and he was followed in doing so by many of the audience.

It was also announced that the funds collected from an auction held after the talk-in would be donated to the Bradley Lowery Foundation.