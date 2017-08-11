Former mayor of Sunderland hands over £17,500 to trio of charities

Last year’s mayor of Sunderland has handed over more than £15,000 to worthy causes following his 12 months in the role.

Every mayor during their term of office can nominate charities to benefit from their fundraising activities at civic events.

Coun Alan Emerson hands charity representatives Monica Saddlington, Louise Simonian, Phil Bradford, Malcom Watson and Derek Moss, proceeds from the Mayor's Charity.

Last year’s mayor, Coun Alan Emerson, chose St Benedict’s Hospice, Sunderland ‘Headlight’ mental health charity and Diabetes UK.

Coun Emerson invited representatives from all three charities into the Mayor’s Parlour to receive their individual cheques with an equal share of the final fundraising total, which was £17,500.

He said said: “I would like to thank everyone I met during my term of office for their kindness and support, and for their generosity during our fundraising which raised so much money fantastic charities in our community.

“I was delighted to be able to support these charities during my term of office, and pleased to invite them into the civic centre to present them with their cheques.”

Senior support worker at Headlight Monica Saddington said: “We feel privileged to have been chosen as one of the mayor’s charities for a year, and are absolutely delighted that Councillor Emerson believes in the work that we do to support individuals in the community who are experiencing mental health difficulties.

“As a small local charity we have been given the opportunity to raise our profile and receive a massive contribution, which will substantially help us to continue to support some of the most vulnerable members of our community.

“We would like to express that the funds raised means so much to Sunderland Headlight and thank everyone involved in supporting us.” Chairman of St Benedict’s Hospice Derek Moss added: “Councillor Emerson has been a tremendous supporter of the hospice over many years, and we all worked well together at charitable fundraising events throughout his term of office.

“We were all absolutely delighted to be chosen as one of his mayoral charities, and would like to thank everyone involved.”

And Louise Simonian, who is regional fundraiser for Diabetes UK, said: “We are delighted to have been chosen as one of the mayor’s charities for the year and would like to thank everyone involved in fundraising efforts over the past 12 months.

“The money that has been raised will be invested in local projects to make a real difference to the lives of the more than 15,000 people living with diabetes in Sunderland, helping us to achieve our vision of a world where diabetes can do no harm.”