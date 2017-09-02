Former Jarrow PE teacher turns passion into a career

A former PE teacher has turned his love of the outdoors into an accredited course for teenagers.

Steve Mann spent eight years as a teacher in Sunderland before being headhunted by a quality assurance company working in education.

Steve puts a group of teenagers through their sailing skills

Now, the 34-year-old from Jarrow has created his own company, LEAD Education - giving students, the opportunity to study for a Level 2-3 BTEC qualification in Outdoor Adventure as well as a variety of proficiency and national governing body coaching awards.

He has joined forces with Whitburn Academy, Simonside Outdoor Adventure and Adventure Sunderland and is looking forward to putting his first group of students through the two-year course, designed for 16-19 year-olds, interested in sport, adventure coaching, personal training, sports management and public services. It will include practical and theory-based work.

Mr Mann said: “I had been in my new job for about four years when I decided I wanted to do something for myself. I resigned from the job and really thought about what it was I interested in.

“I’ve always been interested in the outdoors, in education and the development of people and that’s when the idea came to me.

“I set the company up in October and I brought in Simonside Outdoor Adventure and Sunderland Adventure and teamed up with TVS Education Quality Assurance to oversee the course.”

Activities include: climbing, jet skiing, surfing, sailng and orienteering with the chance of work experience placements and residential trips.

He added: “Our aim is to manage and develop the next generation of young, keen sports teachers, coaches, instructors and performers whilst supporting our learners with their future career aspirations.”

For details or to apply, email Steve Mann: steve@leadeducation.co.uk , call 07712329837 or visit www.leadeducation.co.uk