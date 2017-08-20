Football stand is named in memory of tragic Sunderland fan Stuart Price

The mum of a dedicated Sunderland fan who died in a road tragedy six months ago is delighted with a permanent tribute to his memory.

Cyclist Stuart Price, 24, died after a collision on Colliery Lane, Easington Lane, in February.

Stuart, who worked in the records department of Sunderland Royal Hospital, played for New Hesledon Club, known as the Top Club, and Murton Colliery Club at weekends.

Now a revamped stand at Murton’s Welfare Park has been named in his honour.

Saturday’s official naming ceremony was followed a game of football in which a team led by Stuart’s brother James, 23, took on one captained by his friend Michael Rawlinson, 25, who had accompanied Stuart to Black Cats games since the pair were just 12.

Stuart’s mum Deborah Dobie was delighted with how the day went.

“The sign has been up for a little while now but Murton Parish Council wanted to open the stand officially the day before the local league starts,” she said.

“It was six months to the day since Stuart died, so it was quite fitting and I thought if that’s what they want to do, I am quite happy with that.

“We did not think that many people would come down for the match, but by half time it was chock-a-block.

“The sight of the stand by the end was absolutely fantastic.”

Stuart's mum Deborah Dobie in front of the new stand named after her son at Welfare Park, Murton.

Family and friends had paid tribute to Stuart with a drop of his favourite tipple after the game, she added.

“We all went to the graveyard afterwards, said Deborah.

“One of the lads had brought a bottle of sambuca and we all had a sip of sambuca at his graveside. It was a celebration of his life.”

A football match will now be staged in Stuart’s memory every Good Friday.

The teams line up