Football legend Kevin Phillips to return to Sunderland for talk-in events

Black Cats striking legend Kevin Phillips is set for a return to Wearside for a series of talk-ins in the area.

“Super Kev”, who is Sunderland’s record post war goalscorer will appear at two events with fans next month, with a third also in the pipeline.

The nights have been arranged in connection with the SAFC Fans Museum, which Phillips was recently made an ambassador of.

The first talk-in is being held at The Point, in Park Lane, Sunderland city centre, on Wednesday, May 17, with Houghton Comrades Club hosting the second the following evening.

A venue is still to be decided on for a talk-in on Friday, May 19, with museum founder Michael Ganley hoping a company will come forward to put on the bash.

“It’s great that Kevin is taking time to come back up to Sunderland and see the fans,” said Michael.

“Hopefully for the third night on the Friday, a firm will be willing to sponsor it for a corporate-style event.

“All money raised will go to the museum, so that we have some spending money for the site.”

The museum was recently told it will soon be housed in Monkwearmouth Station Museum, close to the Stadium of Light, after Michael managed to strike a deal with Sunderland City Council.

“We’ll hopefully get the keys in the next four weeks as the council are busy with the decommissioning process, then we’ll look at doing our own improvements.

“Ideally we’d like to open on Airshow weekend in July.”

For ticketing information or for companies who may be willing to host an event call Michael on 07801393935 or email michael@fans-museum.co.uk.