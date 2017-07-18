Football fans pay fitting tribute to Bradley Lowery

Hartlepool and Sunderland football fans proved cancer has no colours when they united to pay tribute to youngster Bradley Lowery.

Supporters from both Sunderland AFC and Hartlepool United put their sporting differences aside when they came together to honour the life of the youngster with an applause at the start of tonight’s pre-season friendly.

Sunderland AFC and Hartlepool United supporters applaud Bradley Lowery at the start of the match.

The match held at Victoria Park - the home of Hartlepool United - saw fans remember the six-year-old's life after he sadly lost his battle with cancer neuroblastoma earlier this month.

Pools fans packed out the Cyril Knowles Stand and Prostate Cancer UK Stand for the game, while Sunderland fans filled the Niramax Stand and Niramax Terrace.

The Blackhall youngster, who was mascot for Sunderland on numerous occasions, was also mascot for Everton and England during his fight.

The little lad’s story touched the hearts of the football community, along with those of the world who rushed to raise funds to pay for pioneering treatment in America.

The fitting tribute by supporters comes after thousands lined the streets of Blackhall on Friday to say their final goodbyes.

At the service mourners wore football strips of all colours and sporting stars including former Sunderland striker Jermain Defoe came to pay their respects.

Bradley’s favourite player Defoe developed a close relationship with the youngster during his fight and became known as his best friend.

At the funeral Marc Lyden-Smith, Chaplin of Sunderland AFC, said Bradley had united the football community regardless of his colours with his story.

Football fans applauded Bradley Lowery during the sixth minute of the pre-season friendly between Sunderland AFC and Hartlepool United.

He said: “The football world stands united, whatever our colours, to pay their respects to this incredible little boy with his huge personality.”