Football comes together to pay heartfelt tributes to Bradley Lowery

The world of football has been paying tribute to Bradley Lowery, the brave youngster who touched the hearts of people across the globe.

The six-year-old died after a long battle with neuroblastoma this afternoon, surrounded by his family.

Bradley was mascot on several occasions for his beloved Sunderland AFC, as well as Everton and England.

Everton made a £200,000 donation to Bradley’s fund after the youngster was mascot against the Toffees last September.

Bradley also made two trips to Everton’s Goodison Park earlier this year, and led the team out against Manchester City there in September.

The Toffees were among the first in the football world to have paid their tributes.

Club chairman Bill Kenwright described Bradley as one of football’s ‘all-time greats’.

He said: “One of football’s all-time greats.

“We are so privileged to have known him...and will always be proud that he chose us as his second club.

“We send our loving thoughts to his mam and dad and his family...plus those who were inspired by him throughout the world of football.

“Especially our friends the supporters, team and staff at Sunderland AFC. And of course his beloved Jermain. Respect!!

“Bradley Lowery. There’s only one Bradley Lowery.”

Everton FC itself posted: “Everyone at Everton Football Club was deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Bradley Lowery.”

Sunderland AFC tweeted: “The thoughts of all at #SAFC are with the Lowery family following this afternoon’s sad news. #OneBradleyLowery”

Bradley was also mascot for England in March, walking out with Jermain ahead of the World Cup qualifier with Lithuania at Wembley.

The England football team’s Twitter account posted: “There’s only one Bradley Lowery.”

Chelsea FC wrote: “All at Chelsea are deeply saddened to learn of Bradley Lowery’s passing. He touched all of us with his bravery and winning smile.”

Former England striker Gary Lineker tweeted: “Terribly sad to hear that little Bradley Lowery has passed away. A warrior and an inspiration to the end. RIP Bradley.”

Another ex-England striker, Ian Wright, added: “God bless you, you’ve done a magnificent job through the plight of your brave boy to bring awareness to this disease. May he rest in peace.X”

The Premier League posted: “We are sad to hear of the passing of Bradley Lowery, whose bravery touched the hearts of football fans around the world. #OneBradleyLowery”

Liverpool FC wrote: “Bradley was an inspiration to everyone. Our thoughts are with you all at this sad time. May he rest in peace.”

West Bromwich Albion added: “Farewell to one of football’s toughest little soldiers. You fought a great fight. RIP Bradley Lowery.”

Tottenham Hotspur posted: “Your bravery and strength was a true inspiration to us all. Rest in peace, Bradley.”

Chelsea player Michy Batshuayi tweeted: “So sad about Bradley’s news – what a fighter. All my thoughts, love and prayers are for his family and friends today, we are with you.”

AFC Bournemouth posted: “The thoughts of everyone at #afcb are with the Lowery family and their friends at this difficult time. #OneBradleyLowery”

Cardiff City added: “The thoughts of everyone at #CardiffCity are with the family and friends of Bradley Lowery at this sad time. Rest in peace, Bradley.”

Stoke City posted: “You touched all of our hearts with your remarkable strength and courage. RIP Bradley Lowery.”

Millwall FC added: “Rest in peace, Bradley. You were an inspiration to all of us.”

Blackpool FC said: “Heartbreaking news. Our thoughts and condolences go out to the family. Rest in peace, Bradley.”

Bolton Wanderers posted: “Rest in peace, Bradley. You touched the hearts of millions and will never be forgotten. Our thoughts are with your friends and family.”

Crystal Palace added: “Rest in peace, Bradley Lowery. You were an inspiration to us all. ❤️Our thoughts are with his family and friends at this difficult time.”

Preston North End added: “Heartbreaking news, rest in peace @Bradleysfight, an inspirational and brave boy. The thoughts of all at #pnefc are with his loved ones.”

Wigan Athletic said: “Such terribly sad news, your battle was so, so inspiring. Rest in peace, brave Bradley.”

Norwich City posted: “RIP Bradley. Your courage remains an inspiration. All of our thoughts are with family and friends.”

Hull City added: “Rest in peace, Bradley. You’ve been a true inspiration to us all! Our thoughts are with family and friends.”

Birmingham City said: “Rest in peace, Bradley. Thoughts from everyone here at #BCFC are with his family and friends.”

Queens Park Rangers wrote: “QPR’s thoughts are with the family and friends of Bradley Lowery following his sad passing. Rest in peace, brave Bradley.”

Aston Villa posted: “The thoughts of everyone at Aston Villa are with the Lowery family after today’s devastating news. RIP Bradley”

Swansea City added: “He touched all of our hearts. Rest in peace, @Bradleysfight.”

Former Liverpool striker Stan Collymore wrote: “Would love to think FA and Premier League could mark @Bradleysfight by way of a trophy or award to commemorate an incredible life.”

England and Stoke City goalkeeper Jack Butland tweeted: “so sad to hear the news of @Bradleysfight passing but what an incredibly tough and inspirational person.”

Nottingham Forest said: “The thoughts of everyone at #NFFC are with the family and friends of Bradley Lowery who passed away earlier today.”

Leicester City added: “All at #lcfc are saddened to learn of Bradley Lowery’s passing. Rest in peace.”

Southampton striker Charlie Austin wrote: “Thoughts are with the family and friends of @Bradleysfight today.”

Derby County said: “The thoughts of everyone at #DCFC are with the family of Bradley Lowery following today’s sad news. RIP Bradley.”

Portsmouth FC added: “#Pompey join the rest of the football community in expressing our sadness following the passing of @Bradleysfight #RIP”

Wolverhampton Wanderers posted: “The thoughts of everyone at Wolves are with the family of Bradley Lowery following today’s news. He has been an inspiration to us all.”

Burnley FC wrote: “RIP little man! You were an inspiration to others @Bradleysfight”

Former Newcastle United and England captain Alan Shearer tweeted: “So sorry that little @Bradleysfight has passed away.

Ex-Newcastle striker Peter Lovenkrands added: “So sad to hear that little Bradley Lowery has past away, my thoughts are with his family and friends #RIPBRADLEY”

England Ladies player Demi Stokes, from South Shields and previously with Sunderland, posted: “Absolutely heart breaking the news of little @Bradleysfight what a brave little solider!”

West Ham United said: “You inspired us all with your bravery. Rest in peace, Bradley Lowery.”

Stoke City midfielder Charlie Adam tweeted: “Thoughts are with the family and friends of @Bradleysfight today. He was a little fighter. Rest in peace.”

Brighton and Hove Albion player Anthony Knockaert posted: “He was a fighter ... RIP little legend ! My sincere condolences to his family ... I feel so bad to hear that !!!!!!”