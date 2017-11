Dramatic footage shows emergency services putting out a truck fire on a busy road.

It happened on the A1 southbound near Chester-le-Street, between junction 62 and 63, just after 7pm yesterday.

A truck fire being put out on the A1 southbound at Chester-le-Street on Wednesday night. Pic courtesy of Michael Leonard.

Michael Leonard, who passing the scene as a passenger, was able to take footage of the incident.

One lane had to be closed while recovery work took place at the scene.

No-one was hurt in the fire.