Food & drink: How and why to eat dairy now: Annie dispels the myths

In weight-watching terms, we all know now that refined sugar’s the real ‘enemy’, and those low-fat yogurts we’ve been spooning down for years are crammed with sugar to replace the fat.

But with so many celebs giving up all animal products to go vegan – from Jay-Z and Beyonce to Jared Leto – we’re still a little bit confused about dairy.

Cookery writer Annie Bell has an MSc in human nutrition. Annie gave up dairy for several years after her mum died seven years ago - but a check-up at the doctor’s turned out to be a wake-up call.

"The doctor gave me a sheet of facts about calcium and how to get it. It was such an eye-opener, that there was almost no other way of getting it, so now I make a point of eating dairy every single day."

Now a fully-fledged fan of the stuff, there’s no looking back for Annie. Here, she sorts some of the dairy facts from fiction...

MYTH: EATING DAIRY PRODUCTS IS BAD FOR YOU

"The truth is there is no evidence to support it being in any way harmful. It’s an extraordinary food if you think about the range of nutrients it contains. It’s very adaptable in terms of its macronutrient breakdown. It can be very high in protein, it might be very high in fat, but you can alter that depending on what your aims are," says Annie.

"It also has this incredible collection of micronutrients - in particular, the calcium. There is no other food that can match it or come even close to it.

"Dairy is a high-quality fat and it has a wide array of benefits. There are all the fat-soluble vitamins that it carries, which you will only get in full-fat dairy, not in skimmed milk and low fat. It also keeps you full for longer - fat acts in a way, after you’ve eaten, that it promotes the release of this particular hormone which stops you feeling hungry and eating again at the next stage."

FACT: AIM TO EAT 3 PORTIONS OF DAIRY A DAY

"The guidance in terms of how much fat we should derive from our diet is quite generous, so in this book, I’m not saying eat masses and masses of butter, what I’m saying is you don’t need to cut it out or eat a low-fat diet.

"I find the most helpful way of including the right amount of dairy in my daily diet is to treat it as I do my five-a-day fruit and veg, by aiming for three-a-day of different types. A bit from each fat level is probably the ideal; one low, one medium, one high, bearing in mind that their size is proportionately smaller the higher the fat.

"So it could be you have a 150g portion of yogurt, perhaps you use some sour cream or quark in a nice sauce to go in a salad and then use a small, matchbox-size portion of a high-fat cheese like Parmesan to go over something."

