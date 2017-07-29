Food & drink: Great British Bake Off champion Candice Brown does comfort food perfectly

Candice Brown won the Great British Bake Off last year, and now has her first book out. Let’s just say, she’s still trying to get her head around these really quite delicious facts.

"It’s funny saying that... ‘My book!’" she says, with a small, bemused laugh.

Comfort: Delicious Bakes and Family Treats by Candice Brown, published in hardback by Ebury Press

Winning Bake Off, the ultimate show for those who pride themselves on the quality of their lemon drizzle and the sturdiness of their pie crust, would, you’d think, prepare a person for automatic cookbook domination and a tasty TV career. However, 32-year-old former PE teacher Candice is still utterly gobsmacked

Three manic months of writing, cooking, developing (and very little sleep) later, and the result is Comfort, a collection of Candice’s tried-and-tested home classics: "The sort of things you want to stick your face in, grab a spoon, dive straight in and worry about burning your mouth later".

Squidged between snaps of her pug Dennis, the recipes are huge, decadent and sometimes borrowed treats - think an enormous, bubbling shepherd’s pie, sausage rolls the size of bricks, and her beloved nan’s boiled fruit cake. "Everything has a story," explains the London-born baker. "I’m so proud of it - it’s big flavours, it’s big pots."

Candice, who started baking before the age of 5, considers it "one of the only things that comes naturally to me", but still doesn’t fully comprehend how she won Bake Off.

"I don’t think I was the best baker in the tent," says the pub landlord’s daughter, without artifice. "Some days I still don’t know how I did what I did, because I hadn’t been able to do it at home."

Delicious.magazine tips: Technique: making palmiers

She will be watching the new series on Channel 4. "It’s always been my favourite programme."

1 Unroll a 320g sheet ready-rolled puff pastry. Sprinkle over 100g grated parmesan, then lightly roll the cheese into the pastry using the rolling pin.

2 Fold the short ends of the pastry a quarter of the way in.

3 Repeat so the pastry folds up and meets in the middle. It should look like an open book.

4 Fold the pastry over again so it looks like a log. Cut it into 1-2cm wide slices, then reshape them so they’re nicely rounded. Lay on a baking sheet, lightly brush with 1 beaten free-range egg, then bake at 200°C/ 180°C fan/gas 6 for 10-12 minutes until crisp and golden.