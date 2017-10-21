Food and drink: Former Bake-Off winner John Whaite is all about food bringing comfort

John Whaite may have won the third series of the Great British Bake Off while it was still on the BBC, but he really doesn’t go in for impartiality.

Get him started on the likes of ‘superfoods’ ("It’s a marketing ploy"), the word ‘glow’ ("What does this mean? It’s a load of BS. You’re only going to glow if you’re sunburnt!"), the demonisation of sugar ("A bit of sugar never killed my 93-year-old grandma, who’d have a slice of cake a day and three whiskies a night"), or celebrity cookbooks ("So many are absolute crap...") and you’ll find him both frank and witty.

He saves the bulk of his ire, however, for "the clean-eating brigade, the Lycra-clad clan of self-flagellation", who he says have "taken over" the food world in recent years.

‘Food should not be about guilt’

In his fourth cookbook, Comfort, the Chorley-born food writer, cookery-school owner and telly chef, now 28, is hoping to provide an alternative to the deprivation of clean eating, which he sees as "a very insidious and stealthy way of making people feel guilty about food".

"I want to get people back onto food that’s hearty and wholesome. You don’t have to spiralize vegetables – it’s nonsense," he says, incensed. "I’d rather die clutching a bag of Haribo and a family-sized Galaxy than a stick of carrot and hummus!"

While the idea of comfort food might make you think of so-called ‘guilty pleasures’ (John’s one and only concession is loving a Domino’s pizza "on a hangover at 11 o’clock in the morning"), he doesn’t relate the two. "Guilt isn’t something I associate with food. I’ve been in a situation where I’ve had an eating disorder - I was almost too thin to function at one point in my life – and that’s because I was so obsessed with my body image."

The key, he says – to eating, cooking and to life – is to find a way to "be happy with who you are, and be comfortable in your own skin – I mean, don’t be a fat slob and sit on the couch all day eating buckets full of fried chicken, because you will get fat!

"You’ve got to look after your body; I do yoga, I go to the gym, but that’s not say I deprive myself of the things I need to eat if I’m feeling sad or ill or just in need of comfort," he explains. "Be careful of junk, but don’t feel guilty about good, home-cooked food.

"I believe if you bake with anything but a warm heart, you can taste it – the result’s not right."

‘Bake Off isn’t the be all and end all’

Talking of baking, since winning GBBO in 2012, John’s been candid about how he was shoehorned into the Bake Off champion mould. "I don’t berate them," he says of his two ‘Bake Off’ books, "but they weren’t me. The recipes were, but the style of them, the feel of them, had no reflection of who I am.

"You win the Bake Off and you get offered a ridiculous six-figure sum to write two books," he explains. "I was just out of university, I wanted to break away from the career I was in, and my family and friends said, ‘You have to take the books’."

Despite five years of moving away from Bake Off, career-wise (he’s studied patisserie at Le Corden Bleu and presented daytime cookery TV show Chopping Block on ITV), John is, of course, watching the new series. "I love it – I think Prue Leith is amazing, she’s so good, she’s so constructive, she knows more about food than anyone I know."

Delicious.magazine tips: Rolling and tying a pork loin

1 Roll up the pork loin around its stuffing and put it, skin-side up, on a chopping board. Run a roll of string under the far end of the pork with the roll (or long end) in your left hand and the cut end in your right hand.

2 Loop the cut end clockwise around the long end.

3 Bring the short end over itself towards you, creating a loop around your finger, then pass it under the long end. Bring the short end back over the long end, then push it through the loop.

4 Pull the short end to form a knot. Pull on the long end to tighten the loop round the joint.

5 Unroll a loop of string, then with your right hand, twist it 180 degrees clockwise into a noose. Slip this under the loin and pull it tight so it sits 2-3cm below the first loop.

6 Repeat the loops down the length of the pork loin, keeping the knots in the centre.

7 Turn the joint over. Unroll the string to 1½ times the length of the joint, then cut. Run the string around each existing loop until you reach the end.

8 Turn the joint over, tie the ends of the string, then trim neatly.