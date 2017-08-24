Food and drink: Discover Georgian cuisine in Olia Hercules' new cookbook

Britain is late to unearthing the joys of Georgian food, says writer and food stylist Olia Hercules. "Everybody was so busy with the Middle East, and loving that, that we haven’t ripened to the Georgian thing," she states. "I’m quite surprised it took so long."

Our lack of Georgian love is set to change though, with the release of her second cookbook, Kaukasis. A follow up to 2015’s Mamushka, which explored Olia’s Ukrainian heritage, this new collection of recipes focuses on Caucasus – the hub of countries packed together like pickles in a jar at the border of Eastern Europe and Western Asia.

For the book, Olia, 34, returned to the countries that she, her parents and elder brother meandered through on a road trip to visit family in Baku in Azerbaijan, when she was a toddler.

Olia trained at the famous Leiths cookery school and was a chef-de-parti at Ottolenghi, is bustling around the kitchen of her East-London flat, pickling huge, shiny unripe tomatoes, but, she says, no tomatoes can compare to the ones you get at markets in the Ukraine and Georgia. "The best tomatoes I’ve ever tried for sure, they’re massive – the size of your head."

Georgian and Azerbaijani cooking were woven into Olia’s childhood, and growing up in the ex-Soviet Union, where ingredients could be really quite scarce at times. She remembers that, if you were eating out, Georgian restaurants "might be OK for food, otherwise it’d be horrible – otherwise you’d really have to go into people’s homes to eat well".

Meeting home cooks is still something that fascinates Olia, who includes recipes from the people she met on her travels in Kaukasis.

"Especially in rural areas, if you go to visit someone, they will have a massive barrel of cheese that they make every morning and then they salt it, or they make buffalo butter, which is the most delicious thing I’ve ever tried –I could have eaten it with a spoon," she remembers.

