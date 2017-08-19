Food and drink: Bake-Off star Chetna Makan talks about the tasty world of Indian food

Don’t expect to find your standard chicken tikka masala and bhaji recipes in Chetna Makan’s new cookbook, because Chetna doesn’t do the expected.

In her first cookbook, The Cardamom Trail, the 2014 Great British Bake Off contestant explored how to use Indian spices in baking, and now her second recipe collection, Chai, Chaat & Chutney, takes an even more interesting tack.

Packed with fresh, fast street food, it’s crowded with dishes best eaten with your hands, straight from the fryer and in twisted paper cones; dishes that Chetna couldn’t get enough of while munching her way around India for research.

"After The Cardamom Trail, I wanted to do something which is more my passion and my growing up; that showed a bit of where I come from," she explains. "People think Indian street food is limited to the three or four dishes that we all hear about, like panipuri [hollow, deep fried crispy dough filled with sour, spicy water], and I wanted to show there’s so much more."

The big four – Mumbai, Chennai, Delhi and Kolkata – she explains, each have their own signature foods and flavours. Mumbai "is a very metropolitan city, so takes food from everywhere in the country, but it’s got its own really distinctive dishes, like vada pav [deep fried potato balls] and dabeli [spiced potato and chutney wedged in a bread roll]". Chennai is "very big on South Indian food, there’s lots of coconut, lentils, rice, and the typical dosas [savoury pancakes]". In Delhi, people "eat very heavy, they really specialise in flatbreads", while in Kolkata you can expect "lots of fish".

What all four cities do have in common though, is how kaleidoscopic their street food stalls and markets are compared to Britain’s.

"They’re very, very different," says Chetna with a laugh. "There’s more colour and life, it’s all haphazard."

Chetna started cooking as a child, following her mum around the kitchen, helping to chop and stir, before confecting birthday cakes for her own children got her addicted to baking. She’s decided she’ll definitely give the new Bake Off on Channel 4 "a go" but admits, "If I don’t like it, I won’t continue".

Chetna’s counsel for this year’s baking hopefuls is: "You have to find your strengths and stick with it, that’s my only advice. That’s what I did. I didn’t think I had to do things a certain way, or think, ‘I have to do this traditional English thing’, I knew my spices, I knew my stuff and I just stuck with that."

And it’s certainly paid off.

Delicious.magazine tips: Preparing a globe artichoke

1. Fill a bowl with cold water, then squeeze in the juice of a lemon and add some lemon slices. Have a halved lemon to hand to rub over the cut areas of the artichoke. The lemon juice will prevent the artichoke from oxidising and turning brown. Pull off and discard the tough, dark green outer leaves until you’re left with the core, then rub with the lemon.

2. Cut off and discard the top 2cm of the core and the woody stem, leaving about 2cm. Rub the cut surfaces with lemon.

3. Use a small knife to peel and discard the rest of the dark green skin from the base and the top of the stalk, rubbing with lemon as you go. Trim to neaten.

4. Slice in half lengthways to expose the fibrous choke in the centre. Rub with lemon, then scoop out the choke with a teaspoon and discard. Pull out and discard any spiky red leaves, then rub again with lemon. Put the prepped artichoke hearts in the water until ready to cook.