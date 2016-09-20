Fog, rain and some sunshine as autumn finally creeps into North East

Drivers had a foggy journey to content with on their into work this morning as autumn finally begins to arrive.

Early mist and fog patches are lifting into a clear day today, and its expected to be mostly dry with some sunshine.

Tonight is expected to remain dry, but with mist and fog patches creeping back in and a chillier feel than we've been accustomed to.

Tomorrow will see a repeat of today's foggy start turning into sunshine, but a few showers are expected in the afternoon and evening.

Sadly it looks like we're set for a wet weekend with the weather taking a turn for the worse as the week goes on.

Showery rain is forecast for early on Thursday, then mainly dry with sunny spells. Friday should be fine and dry with winds growing stronger, and heavy rain and strong winds are forecast for Saturday.