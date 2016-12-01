Flytippers count the cost after ditching black bags lands them in court

Householders have been left with fines and bills running into hundreds of pounds after they were caught dumping their rubbish.

Nicholas Grant, 30, of Fifth Street, Horden, and Louise Irvine, 27, of Campbell Street, Easington Colliery, were prosecuted in separate cases at Peterlee Magistrates’ Court by Durham County Council under the Environmental Protection Act.

An image captured by Durham County Council as it investigated Nicholas Grant.

Grant faces a bill of more than £860 after he was caught on CCTV dumping black bags filled with household waste at Warren House Gill, Horden.

In February, covert cameras captured Grant and another man arriving at the known fly-tipping hotspot by car and removing 15 bags from the boot.

A neighbourhood warden found a letter containing Grant’s address and when he visited, Grant said he had dumped the waste.

Appearing in court, Grant admitted he had made a mistake and apologised.

He claimed he had made several trips to the tip that day but on his final visit it was closed.

Grant was fined £480 and ordered to pay costs of £340 and a £48 victim surcharge.

In a separate case, Irvine pleaded guilty to fly-tipping in her street.

In June, a warden found a letter relating to her among waste found at the end of the road when they investigated a complaint she had dumped black bags.

Irvine, who had been warned about leaving rubbish there previously, was given a fixed penalty notice, which she has not paid.

Her solicitor told magistrates Irvine had been bagging rubbish and leaving it at the spot for collection for years.

Irvine claimed she had asked for a larger bin when she moved in but it had not been provided.

She was fined £100 and ordered to pay £50 in costs and a £30 victim surcharge.

Ian Hoult, the council’s neighbourhood protection manager, said: “We follow up on all reports of fly-tipping and will not hesitate to pursue legal action against anyone who we believe is guilty of dumping waste on public land.”

The council has achieved a 20% reduction in fly-tipping during the past two years through Operation Stop It, which has seen the deployment of covert cameras in 374 locations.

Footage has contributed to more than 65 prosecutions.

Flytipping can be reported in confidence, via www.durham.gov.uk/flytipping or by calling 03000 261 000.

It can also be reported to Crimestoppers by visiting www.crimestoppers-uk.org/ or by phoning 0800 555 111.