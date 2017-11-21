Flooding and transport problems predicted as weather warning for heavy rain and strong winds issued for North East

Have your say

Roads and public transport links are set to be hit by two days of severe weather.

The Met Office has issued yellow weather warnings for heavy rain with strong winds for Wednesday and Thursday this week.

"Spray and flooding on roads will make journey times longer," the warning reads.

"Bus and train services will also be affected with journey times taking longer. A few homes and businesses flooded. Strong winds are also expected which could add to the difficult travel conditions."

The chief forecaster's assessment said heavy and persistent rain is expected right across the North East.

"Many places within the warning area will see 25-50 mm of rain, with around 100 mm possible over higher ground," it reads.

"There remains some uncertainty with regards to the exact location of the heaviest rain. Heavy rain will be accompanied by strong winds across many parts of the warning area."