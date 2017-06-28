Flood warning for Sunderland seafront

A flood warning is in place for a stretch of Sunderland seafront.

Flood Alerts Tyne and Wear have tweeted that the Roker area is likely to flood this morning.

"The flood warning is in place for the North Sea at Roker, Sunderland, with tides at their highest between 5.30am and 8.30am on Wednesday.

"Flooding to properties at the amusement arcade at Smugglers pub is likely at these times.

"Large waves and spray are likely, so take care near coastal paths and promenades.

"This may cause localised standing water on roads."