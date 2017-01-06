Five dead after shooting at Florida airport

Five people have died after a gunman opened fire at Florida's Fort Lauderdale international airport.

The lone shooter also injured eight people before he was taken into custody, officials said.

The airport suspended operations as law enforcement authorities rushed to the scene and emergency medical workers treated at least one bleeding victim on the tarmac.

Authorities have not yet released a motive for the shooting inside terminal 2, which handles domestic flights for Delta Air Lines and internatiinal sericves operated by Air Canada.

The Broward County Sheriff's Office cited multiple deaths on its Twitter account, and Governor Rick Scott was headed to the airport for a briefing by law enforcement.

News stations showed video of medics taking care of a bleeding victim outside the airport. News helicopters showed hundreds of people standing on the tarmac as an ambulance drove by.

Broward County Mayor Barbara Sharief told CNN authorities that a lone shooter was responsible for the attack and had been taken into custody.

"We have an active crime scene investigation involving terminal 2," she said.

Jillian Saunders, from Palm Beach, Florida, told The Associated Press in direct Twitter messages that she was watching the activity on the tarmac from a plane scheduled to fly to Los Angeles.

"Everything you see on the news is happening outside my window," she said. "I am luckily on the plane and they said we are right now the safest people at the airport."

Officials said on the airport's website that it was suspending flights.

Earlier in the day, the Federal Aviation Administration regulated the pace of flights because of heavy volume after morning fog.

According to tracking service FlightAware, about 60 flights to and from Fort Lauderdale were delayed and fewer than a dozen cancelled before the shooting.

President-elect Donald Trump said he was monitoring the situation and that he has spoken with Mr Scott.

Mr Trump tweeted, "Monitoring the terrible situation in Florida. Just spoke to Governor Scott. Thoughts and prayers for all. Stay safe!"

US Senator Bill Nelson claimed the gunman was carrying a military ID, though it was not clear if it belonged to him.

President Barack Obama was briefed on the shooting by his Homeland Security adviser, the White House said.

Officials said there have been unconfirmed reports of additional shots fired at the airport

The Broward County sheriff's office said on its Twitter account: "Active search: Unconfirmed reports of addt'l shots fired on airport property."

Earlier in the afternoon, the shooting stopped all traffic at the airport.

Passengers were evacuated from the terminal 2 baggage claim area. Passengers returned to the airport as officials said the lone gunman was in custody. But TV reports showed some passengers evacuating again, several looking panicked and ducking behind cars or hiding.

Witness Judah Fernandez told CNN he heard what he believes were the first shots, re-entered the airport, but then rushed out again shortly later to the tarmac.

He said: "Everyone's running now." He said both security officials and passengers were running.

