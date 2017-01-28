Fitness instructor needs your help in bid to become Mr England

A fitness instructor from Washington is hoping to be a model success in a national competition.

Brad Hopper, from Fatfield, has entered this year’s Mr England contest.

Brad Hopper is aiming to become Mr England.

The 26-year-old is going up against models from across the country for the coveted title.

However, he needs the support of the public to achieve his dream.

In the current stage of the competition, models are going up against each other on Facebook.

Whichever model’s picture achieves the most ‘likes’ on the social networking site will go through to the national photo final.

I want to inspire all those who ever feel like giving up on their dreams Brad Hopper

Brad is up against 12 other models, and is currently in second place.

He is hoping to gain enough support to represent the North East in the next round.

The qualified personal trainer said: “I was approached by one of the organisers to audition, which I thought was a good opportunity, because my aim is to be a full-time model.

“I wanted to do this when I was younger and have always had a love for it, but it’s only as I’ve grown older that I’ve been given the opportunity.

“I want to inspire all those who ever feel like giving up on their dreams.

“I also feel I owe a lot to my family – my mum and dad especially – who have been there for me through the hardest of times.

“It would mean everything for me to get through and I want to do it not just for myself, but for the North East.

“I feel that we get overlooked in a lot of ways, and I want to play a part in getting the North East back on the map and recognised.”

Brad got through to this stage of the competition after an audition in Leicester.

He added: “I had to have head shots done, as well as a topless shoot and take part in a catwalk.

“That went well and now I really hope I can go further in the competition.

“I want to be a role model for young people to prove you can reach your goals.”

Voting is open until Tuesday, January 31.

To vote for Brad, ‘like’ his image at https://www.facebook.com/MrEnglandNews/photos/a.1176152412479986.1073741831.1171658372929390/1176154289146465/?type=3&theater