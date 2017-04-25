Fitness fans in South Tyneside smash up scales in unique health event

Fitness fans had a smashing time during a bid to promote a healthy attitude to life.

Mindset coach Luke Harrison, who runs training group Total Fitness Tribe, encouraged his members to smash their scales to smithereens.

Taking a hammer to the scales.

The theory behind the unique event was for people to release the negativity which can be caused by focusing on a number on a machine.

About eight sets were destroyed with sledgehammers during the session which was held at Luke’s studio, in Mitre Place, South Shields.

Luke said: “Around seven or eight sets of scales were smashed up.

“The response I’ve had from members who took part has been great.

“One said it was the most empowering and therapeutic moment in his life, while another said it was so much fun being able to take back control and it was a brilliant feeling.”

Luke said he wants people to focus on indicators such as fitness levels and how their clothes fit, rather than the numbers of the scales.

He added“I feel that scales cause a lot of people anxiety and to be healthy you need to have the right mindset.

“I want people to break out of the yo-yo diet lifestyle and take back control.”

Total Fitness Tribe's Luke Harrison encouraging members to smash their scales, with Kristy Henry, Emma Todd, Paul and Sandra Minchell, and James Howes.

Members with their scales.

People said the event was empowering.

Members doing a smashing job.