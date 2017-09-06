First look at new community library

Residents are being given a first look at a new East Durham library ahead of its move to another site over the next year.

Plans to move Peterlee Library from its current site in Burnhope Way to a new base within the town’s leisure centre were approved by Durham County Council last month, and artist impressions now show how it will look in its new home.

The existing library is located within the former East Durham College building, which is now owned by Tesco.

The council has now reached an agreement with Tesco that will see the company paying £846,000 to purchase the library, enabling the site to be cleared.

This money, along with almost £1million matched-funding from the council’s own budgets, will be used to develop the new state-of-the-art library facility at the leisure centre and carry out refurbishments to the pool changing area, replacing windows and creating a new reception space.

Work begins in September and during this time there will be some disruption, including the closure of the full leisure centre until September 17. From then, although the pool will remain closed, other activities will be available as normal.

The existing library building will close on Friday, December 15, with demolition of the library set to begin in January next year.

Coun Audrey Laing said: “The move will deliver a fantastic new facility for residents who will also be able to enjoy improvements to the leisure centre as well.

“It is very exciting to see the artist’s impression of the new library and we will continue to keep people updated as the project progresses.”