First celebrity players confirmed for Bradley Lowery's Everton match

The first players have been announced for the charity match to be held by Everton FC in aid of the Bradley Lowery Foundation.

Tickets for a celebrity charity football match to celebrate the life of the six-year-old from Blackhall Colliery will go on sale tomorrow from 10am.

The sides will be managed by Tony Bellew and Katie Price.

The game, which takes place at Goodison Park on Sunday, September 3, and kicks off at 3pm.

It will see a host of celebrities lace up their boots for the match which will benefit the foundation and Everton in the Community.

The team managers for the celebrity fixture have been appointed and the ‘Bradley Lowery Celebrity Charity Match’ will see lifelong Evertonian Tony Bellew at the helm for the Bradley’s Blues.

The Lowery Legends will be managed by TV star and business woman Katie Price.

The team names have been personally selected by Bradley’s mum Gemma.

Heavyweight boxing star Tony ‘Bomber’ Bellew will be joined by singer-songwriter Olly Murs and Hollywood actor, Little Boy Blue star Stephen Graham, X Factor winner turned Coronation Street star Shayne Ward and Steps star and boyhood Evertonian Lee Latchford-Evans.

The Lowery Legends team will see model and reality TV star Calum Best join F2 Freestyler Jeremy Lynch, TOWIE star James ‘Arg’ Argent, TV personality Dan Osborne and Union J’s Josh Cuthbert. More players for both Bradley’s Blues and The Lowery Legends will be announced over the coming week.

Tony said: “It’s a big honour for me to manage a team in this fixture which will hopefully raise a lot of money for two fantastic charities. As a father and an Evertonian, Bradley touched my heart when we first met him at the Stadium of Light and it was an honour that he chose us as his second club.

“Hopefully we will get a fantastic attendance at Goodison on Sunday, September 3, and people will turn out in their thousands and join us in remembering a very special little boy.”

Katie added: “I am honoured to be asked to be the manager of The Lowery Legends for this charity match in memory of Bradley Lowery.

"He touched the hearts of the nation and was such a brave young boy.

“Let’s all pull together and support this match to remember Bradley and hopefully raise as much funds and awareness as possible so the Bradley Lowery Foundation can help other children going forward.”

Chart-topper Olly said: “I was privileged to be asked to play in this match in memory of young Bradley and be part of the Bradley’s Blues squad. Bradley’s story really touched me and I hope this match helps to raise lots of money.”

The charity game has been arranged in conjunction with the Lowery family and the Bradley Lowery Foundation and, with the assistance of celebrity football organiser Sellebrity Soccer.

Young Sunderland supporter Bradley won the hearts of football fans around the world during his brave battle against neuroblastoma, a rare type of cancer.

Tickets for the Bradley Lowery Celebrity Charity Match can be purchased online at www.evertonfc.com/tickets or over the phone on (0151) 556 1878.

Booking fees apply to telephone sales.

Tickets are £10 for adults and £5 for Under 16s.