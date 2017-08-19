First appointment for South Tyneside and Sunderland Healthcare Group

One of the UK’s leading kidney specialists is set to treat patients in Sunderland as part of a new partnership.

Dr Shalabh Srivastava has joined City Hospitals Sunderland and South Tyneside NHS Foundation Trusts.

It is a very positive step in improving provision for local patients Ken Bremner

He has joined as a consultant nephrologist, specialising in kidney care and treating diseases of the kidneys. Dr Srivastava is the first to be jointly appointed by the South Tyneside and Sunderland Healthcare Group, and is the first kidney consultant to be appointed at South Tyneside District Hospital.

He has already started a new clinic for adult kidney patients at South Tyneside District Hospital and runs clinics and carries out renal procedures at Sunderland Royal Hospital.

South Tyneside and Sunderland Healthcare Group chief executive Ken Bremner said: “We are delighted to welcome Dr Srivastava to our organisation, which means we are now able to offer the services of a kidney specialist in South Tyneside for the first time. Previously, this would never have been possible and is an excellent demonstration of what can be achieved with South Tyneside and Sunderland hospitals now working together in partnership. It is a very positive step in improving provision for local patients.”

Dr Srivastava is at the forefront of medical research.

He said: “I am very excited about the opportunity in my new role to improve patient care. South Tyneside patients will no longer have to travel for all of their clinic appointments and, through our two trusts working together, there is the potential to expand renal services in both areas, which will hopefully attract more medical staff of the highest calibre to the area.”