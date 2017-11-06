Firm invests in Sunderland with opening of city centre office

Chartered surveyors and estate agents Bradley Hall has moved into its new home.

The firm is celebrating further business expansion with the launch of its Sunderland office and the creation of new jobs.

The company has announced the launch of its sixth office in Sunderland, which will offer both commercial and residential property services from its new office at 47 Frederick Street in the city centre.

The official launch event was attended by Deputy Mayor of Sunderland Coun Lynda Scanlan, Honorary Alderman Michael Arnott and guests from the Sunderland business community.

“The Bradley Hall office is another welcome addition to Sunderland city centre and the professional services that have offices and bases here,” said Coun Scanlan.

“We’re seeing a lot of development across the city from industrial and business developments to more housing, and there is more development planned in the coming years.

“This all means there is demand for commercial and residential property services and I’m very pleased to see that Bradley Hall recognises that demand, and that they are helping to meet it with this investment in the city centre.

“As a regional company investing in Sunderland, we wish its team well and we look forward to their continuing success.”

Bradley Hall operates across the North East, from Middlesbrough to Berwick, with a strategic growth plan which has seen the creation of offices across key areas in the region.

The Sunderland strengthens the firm’s presence in the south of the region, adding to its already well-established office in Durham.

Chartered surveyor Emma Graham and Lauren Gill join the team, with plans to create new roles in coming months

Operations director Catherine Affleck said: “The launch of our new office is another fantastic achievement for Bradley Hall.

“Sunderland is a great city with a lot to offer, so it was a natural next step for us to launch an office offering both commercial and residential opportunities for local people.

“We are a truly regional company and our growth has allowed us to offer our services from every corner of the North East.

“We are also pleased to welcome our new team members and are looking forward to creating more jobs and welcoming new colleagues.”