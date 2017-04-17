Firm eyes nationwide expansion after opening of new Houghton office

A North East domestic repair firm is eyeing up a national expansion following a move to new premises.

Houghton and Sunderland South MP Bridget Phillipson officially opened 0800 Repair Gas’ new home in Rainton Bridge.

Kevin Brown (left) with Bridget Phillipson MP and Phil Pallister

Established in 2010, 0800 Repair Gas has become a leading provider of heating, plumbing and insulation services in the North East and first expanded its operation nationwide with the launch of its insulation division at the start of 2017.

The firm is part of the Pacifica Group, which handles more than 4,000 jobs per week and employs more than 350 staff.

Phil Pallister, Managing Director of 0800 Repair Gas, said: “It is exciting times for not only the 0800 Repair Gas division, but the group as a whole, buoyed by continued investment in our people and services.

“By the close of the year, I expect our Home Services offering to be available to customers nationwide.

This new HQ building is a clear vote of confidence in our area and its workforce. I hope that Pacifica will go from strength to strength in the future. Bridget Phillipson

“The move to new premises will afford us the space to unlock further growth and help us realise our national ambitions. I am excited by what the future holds for 0800 Repair Gas.”

Bridget Phillipson was given a tour of the facilities by the directors of Pacifica Group. Speaking afterwards, she said: “It was great to visit Pacifica Group’s new head office today and see first-hand the fantastic new facilities available to staff.

“As one of the UK’s largest providers of home services, Pacifica Group is a very important local employer and we are proud to have them here in Houghton-le-Spring.

“This new HQ building is a clear vote of confidence in our area and its workforce. I hope that Pacifica will go from strength to strength in the future.”

Kevin Brown, Group Managing Director of the Pacifica Group, added: “I would like to thank Ms Phillipson for officially marking the opening of our new head office. We are gearing up for further growth on the back of moving to our Houghton le Spring base, which provides us with plenty of room for expansion.

“We are committed to supporting local, North East jobs.”