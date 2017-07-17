Firefighters use rope equipment to rescue boy after he falls out of tree

A teenage boy had to be lifted to safety by firefighters after breaking his leg when he fell out of a tree.

A crew from High Handenhold was called to assist the 14-year-old on the Coast to Coast cycle route along the old railway line in Pelton at 6.30pm last night.

"He had fallen out of a tree and broken his femur," said Crew Manager Scott Forward.

"He managed to get himself into a comfortable position and luckily he was with people who were able to raise the alarm.

"Paramedics attended and requested use with our rope access equipment to package him and bring him up the embankment.

"The ambulance service sent their Hazardous Area Response Team, who gave him some stronger painkillers, before they attempted to move him. Once they kicked in, we extracted him from the Embankment.

"It was a great example of the emergency services working together."