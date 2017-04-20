Firefighters to carry out 'hot strike' following huge blaze at former play centre

Firefighters are to carry out a "hot strike" following a huge blaze at a former children's play centre.

Officers Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue Service will take part in a community engagement even in Washington tomorrow after the former Jungle Rama building in Concord was destroyed in a blaze.

Firefighters put out the blaze at Jungle Rama in Concord, Washington.

At the height of the fire yesterday more than 30 firefighters were called out to the scene.

All crews finally left the area almost six hours after the alarm was raised just after 4.10pm.

The fire was extinguished using four main water jets and two aerial ladder platforms.

One person has since been arrested on suspicion of arson by Northumbria Police.

Now, to engage with the Washington community, the fire service is carrying out a co-ordinated ‘hot strike’ in the area, in a bid to increase fire safety awareness and tackle anti-social behaviour.

Prevention and education teams including community advocates, service volunteers and Prince’s Trust team members, together with on-duty crews and fire safety teams will carry out targeted home safety checks and speak to businesses in the area.

The service’s outreach vehicle will also be situated near the shops in Victoria Road for people to drop in for advice and information.

Assistant chief officer Alan Robson said: “Yesterday’s fire was a large scale incident, and once again our crews did a fantastic job to bring the fire under control as quickly as possible. Thankfully, nobody was hurt during the incident.

“The work we are carrying out in Washington tomorrow highlights how the fire service can work closely with local communities to make a positive difference and hopefully prevent further incidents like this in the future.”

Tyne and Wear Fire Authority chairman, Coun Tom Wright, said: “Our fire crews and volunteers are doing a fantastic job of engaging with the community to make them as safe as we can and also help reduce the number of anti-social behaviour incidents.

"This is a great opportunity to work together with local residents to make our communities safer.”