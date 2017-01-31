Firefighters tackle kitchen fire in Sunderland

Firefighters tackled a kitchen blaze in Sunderland last night.

Ten firefighters attended a property in Broadsheath Terrace after the fire originated in a cooker.

A spokesman for the Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue Service said: "At 7.18pm last night, 10 firefighters from community fire stations at Sunderland Central and North Moor attended an address at Broadsheath Terrace, Sunderland.

"This was a two-storey mid-terrace property. The fire was located in the kitchen.

"The cooker was 90% moderately damaged by fire, the kitchen was 50% moderately damaged by smoke and the remainder of the property was 50% lightly smoke damaged.

"One hose reel, two breathing apparatus and one positive pressure ventilator fan were used to clear smoke from the property.

"The cause is believed to be an excess amount of oil left in the cooker."