A firecrew from Rainton Bridge has rescued a puppy with its head trapped in a gate.

Watch manager James Ferguson said a crew had been called to a house in Houghton.

"It was a 12-week-old Beagle puppy and it had got stuck in the gate," he said.

"We had to cut away bits of the gate to release it.

"It was fine afterwards, lively and wagging its tail."