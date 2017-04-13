Search

Firefighters on scene of Seaham house fire

The scene of the fire on Gregson Terrace in Seaham. Pic by Rob Harland.

Firefighters are currently on scene of a house fire in Seaham.

Crews from Durham fire station were called to to Gregson Terrace at 3.29am today to tackle the blaze and remain on scene.

More details to follow.