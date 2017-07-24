Firefighters free driver trapped after crash on A1

Have your say

Firefighters were called to free a driver who was trapped following a two-vehicle collision on the A1 last night.

Crews from Washington, Birtley and County Durham, assisted Northumbria Police and the North East Ambulance Service with the incident which took place on the A1 northbound at 7.30pm on Sunday.

The driver of one of the cars, a 24-year-old man, was taken to Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Gateshead with a broken arm and and back and neck injuries.

The driver of the second car suffered a sprained wrist.

Emergency services closed the stretch of the A1 for over an hour while they dealt with the incident.

Firefighters then left he scene at 8.45pm.