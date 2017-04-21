Search

Firefighters called to tackle car fire on A19

Firefighters have been called to tackle a car fire on the A19.

Crews from Farringdon and Rainton Bridge were called to the incident on the southbound carriageway after the junction to the A690 at 1.39pm.

More information to follow.