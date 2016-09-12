Fire service inundated with calls after allotment fire takes hold

Four sheds were left wrecked by a blaze which broke out on a village allotment site in the early hours of today.

County Durham and Darlington Fire and Rescue Services's control room fielded 18 calls reporting the blaze at the site off Market Crescent in Wingate.

The incident happened at 1.30am today, with three appliances sent to the scene, including two from Peterlee.

The crews used hose reels to put out the fire.

The cause of the blaze is not yet known.