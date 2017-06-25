Fire-risk tests show cladding on Sunderland flats was in lowest safety category

Five blocks of high-rise flats in Sunderland have had cladding panels removed after they were found to be in the lowest safety category.

Hundreds of tower blocks around the country have had cladding tested in the wake of the Grenfell Tower tragedy in London, in which 79 people are thought to have died.

Yesterday it emerged that five tower blocks in the St Peter's area of Sunderland - Church Street, Dock Street, Zetland, Victor and Dame Dorothy - were having decorative panels removed following the results of tests.

The Gentoo Group, which runs the city's social housing, refused to say if the panels had failed safety tests.

Today, however, John Craggs, chief executive officer of the Gentoo Group, issued an updated statement.

It said: “As we stated last week, none of the high-rise blocks in Gentoo’s ownership have the same cladding and insulation as appears to be the case at Grenfell Tower.

“Last week we were advised by the Department for Communities and Local Government (DCLG) to submit samples of some of our cladding panels to the Building Research Establishment (BRE) for testing.

“On Saturday we were informed by the BRE that these were category three panels and therefore decided to remove these as a precautionary measure.

"This represents a very small amount of decorative panels from five high-rise blocks in the St Peter’s area of the city."

The highest safety score available in the testing is 0, and the lowest is 3 - which is what some of the cladding on the Sunderland flats was rated as. They are not illegal.

Mr Craggs added: “Customer safety is of paramount importance to us, so we acted immediately and I can confirm that all of these panels have now been removed from these buildings.

“Regular communication with our customers is incredibly important, and we are carrying out face-to-face reassurance with all of the residents living in these buildings, as part of this exercise.

“All of this activity has been coordinated in conjunction with Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue Service, and we will continue to work in partnership with them to ensure the ongoing safety of our customers, which is our key priority.”