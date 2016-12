Firefighters were called out to a bedroom blaze earlier today.

The fire, which was accidental, started in the bedroom of a two-storey house in Buxton Close, at 1.55pm today.

Crews from South Shields and Hebburn Fire Stations initially thought the occupant was still in the house - but the had been alerted to the blaze by a neighbor.

Firefighters have praised Northumbria Police, who were the first to arrive, for closing the bedroom door to stop the fire from spreading and causing more damage.