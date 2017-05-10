Fire crews tackle blaze at popular Cleadon restaurant

Firefighters have tackled a blaze at well-known Cleadon restaurant Bistro Romano.

Two crews from South Shields were called to the blaze in the upstairs of the building on Front Street, at 12pm on Tuesday night.

The fire was caused by a dryer in the storage area of the property and two teams of fire fighters used breathing apparatus and hose reels to put out the flames.

A fan was also used to clear the smoke from upstairs.

South Shields blue watch manager Tony Chapman said: "The fire was in the dryer when clothes caught fire.

"No one was injured and the restaurant was not affected. "

Crews then left the scene around 1am.

The restaurant is believed to be open as normal.