Fire crews fight blaze at Peterlee warehouse

Fire crews have extinguished a blaze at an industrial unit in Peterlee.
County Durham and Darlington Fire and Rescue Service sent two fire engines from its Peterlee station to the blaze in a disused single-storey warehouse on the North East Industrial Estate at 2.30pm.
A large quantity of rubbish was alight inside the 20m by 30m building.
Four firefighters used breathing apparatus and two hose reels to fight the fire.
A crew from Spennymoor station has been drafted in to provide cover until the Peterlee crews return to their station.
