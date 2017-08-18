Search

Fire crews fight blaze at Peterlee warehouse

Crews at the scene this afternoon
Crews at the scene this afternoon
Fire crews have extinguished a blaze at an industrial unit in Peterlee.

County Durham and Darlington Fire and Rescue Service sent two fire engines from its Peterlee station to the blaze in a disused single-storey warehouse on the North East Industrial Estate at 2.30pm.

Firefighters clear up at the scene

Firefighters clear up at the scene

A large quantity of rubbish was alight inside the 20m by 30m building.

Four firefighters used breathing apparatus and two hose reels to fight the fire.

A crew from Spennymoor station has been drafted in to provide cover until the Peterlee crews return to their station.

Specialised ventilation fans were used to clear the smoke

Specialised ventilation fans were used to clear the smoke

Fire appliances outside the warehouse

Fire appliances outside the warehouse