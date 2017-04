Two crews from Peterlee Fire Station were called to a house on fire in Shotton Colliery.

The emergency services were alerted to the blaze at 2.45pm on Saturday in Burns Terrace.

A spokeswoman for County Durham and Darlington Fire and Rescue Brigade said it was initially reported there could be someone trapped inside, but thankfully the house was empty.

Firefighters used two sets of breathing apparatus and one hose reel to extinguish the small fire.